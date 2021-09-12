Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) to Announce $0.18 EPS

Equities analysts expect Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) to announce $0.18 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Option Care Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.14. Option Care Health reported earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1,700%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Option Care Health will report full-year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.11. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Option Care Health.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $860.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.92 million. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 1.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OPCH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Option Care Health from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Option Care Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.56.

NASDAQ:OPCH opened at $25.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.26 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Option Care Health has a 52 week low of $10.52 and a 52 week high of $28.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.47.

In other Option Care Health news, Director Madison Dearborn Partners Llc sold 9,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total value of $247,480,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 20,700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $419,175,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPCH. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Option Care Health by 4.3% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 389,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,537,000 after purchasing an additional 16,177 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Option Care Health by 150.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 498,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,847,000 after purchasing an additional 300,040 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new stake in Option Care Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,223,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Option Care Health by 58.7% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 770,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,841,000 after purchasing an additional 284,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Option Care Health by 95.3% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 49,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 24,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.47% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

