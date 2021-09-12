Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $146.65 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) will report $146.65 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Spirit Realty Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $139.03 million to $164.70 million. Spirit Realty Capital reported sales of $112.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will report full year sales of $583.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $551.97 million to $632.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $639.62 million, with estimates ranging from $584.90 million to $718.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Spirit Realty Capital.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 23.87%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SRC shares. TheStreet upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group set a $48.63 price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.26.

In other Spirit Realty Capital news, Director Michelle M. Frymire acquired 2,386 shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $121,686.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,372. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRC. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the first quarter worth $25,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the second quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 49.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. 94.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SRC stock opened at $49.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.14. Spirit Realty Capital has a 1 year low of $29.40 and a 1 year high of $52.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.638 dividend. This is a positive change from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.75%.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

