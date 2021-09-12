Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) to Announce -$0.17 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) to report ($0.17) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for uCloudlink Group’s earnings. uCloudlink Group reported earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that uCloudlink Group will report full year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.26) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow uCloudlink Group.

uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. uCloudlink Group had a negative net margin of 63.39% and a negative return on equity of 84.55%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in uCloudlink Group stock. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000. Institutional investors own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

uCloudlink Group stock opened at $7.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $211.32 million, a P/E ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.52. uCloudlink Group has a 1-year low of $5.72 and a 1-year high of $14.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.83.

uCloudlink Group Company Profile

uCloudlink Group Inc operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. It provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs), mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies.

