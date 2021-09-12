Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) to Post -$0.50 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.50) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vapotherm’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.36). Vapotherm posted earnings of ($0.49) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vapotherm will report full year earnings of ($2.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.27) to ($2.12). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.19) to ($1.98). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Vapotherm.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $20.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.98 million. Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 48.01% and a negative net margin of 46.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vapotherm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

In other news, CFO John Landry sold 11,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $310,772.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas W. Smith purchased 17,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.48 per share, with a total value of $421,888.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $803,596 in the last quarter. 12.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VAPO. Greenline Partners LLC grew its stake in Vapotherm by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 9,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Vapotherm by 337.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Vapotherm by 1.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 74,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Vapotherm by 110.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vapotherm by 10.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 74.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VAPO stock opened at $28.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $745.62 million, a PE ratio of -12.86 and a beta of -1.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.54. Vapotherm has a one year low of $16.64 and a one year high of $38.46.

Vapotherm Company Profile

Vapotherm, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for patients suffering from respiratory distress. Its products include Precision Flow, Precision Flow Heliox, Oxygen Assist Module, Nitric Oxidie Disposable Patient Circuit, Tracheostomy Adapter, and Aerogen Adapter.

