Zacks: Brokerages Expect Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) to Announce $0.35 EPS

Analysts expect Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.23. Comstock Resources reported earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 683.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Comstock Resources will report full-year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.32. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $2.91. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Comstock Resources.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 31.52% and a positive return on equity of 13.82%.

CRK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comstock Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.67.

Shares of CRK traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.02. 5,535,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,905,508. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.72. Comstock Resources has a 52-week low of $4.24 and a 52-week high of $8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,516,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 118.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 404,221 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 218,771 shares during the period. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 566,216 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 44,331 shares during the period. 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

Featured Article: Operating Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Comstock Resources (CRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.