Zacks: Brokerages Expect Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.67 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) to report earnings per share of ($0.67) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.73) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.56). Karyopharm Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.73) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.81) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.99) to ($2.50). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.77) to ($1.69). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Karyopharm Therapeutics.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.01. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 203.25% and a negative return on equity of 7,204.16%.

KPTI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 13th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $30.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KPTI. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 78.3% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,749,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,528,000 after buying an additional 274,658 shares in the last quarter. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KPTI traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.79. 1,070,574 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,379,722. The stock has a market cap of $437.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 4.64. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.42 and a 1-year high of $18.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.20.

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

