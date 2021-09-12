Zacks: Brokerages Expect Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $616.66 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) will report $616.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $650.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $592.00 million. Liberty Oilfield Services posted sales of $147.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 318.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services will report full-year sales of $2.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.63 billion to $3.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Liberty Oilfield Services.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $581.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.42 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 13.12% and a negative net margin of 10.16%.

Several research firms have commented on LBRT. TheStreet cut shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Liberty Oilfield Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.99.

LBRT stock opened at $9.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 3.09. Liberty Oilfield Services has a fifty-two week low of $6.20 and a fifty-two week high of $17.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.36.

In other news, CFO Michael Stock sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $434,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,120,727 shares in the company, valued at $11,319,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 7,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $86,009.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 136,120 shares of company stock worth $1,596,600. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 5.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 2.6% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 116,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. 52.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

