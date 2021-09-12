Zacks: Brokerages Expect Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $120,000.00

Brokerages expect Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) to report sales of $120,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Motus GI’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $150,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $100,000.00. Motus GI reported sales of $30,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 300%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Motus GI will report full-year sales of $470,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $420,000.00 to $500,000.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.25 million, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $2.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Motus GI.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08 million. Motus GI had a negative net margin of 8,058.18% and a negative return on equity of 73.19%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Motus GI in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Motus GI from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Motus GI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motus GI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Motus GI by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 530,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 25,800 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Motus GI by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 21,991 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Motus GI by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Motus GI by 276.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 34,103 shares during the period. 15.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MOTS opened at $0.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $37.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.58. Motus GI has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $2.74.

Motus GI Company Profile

Motus GI Holdings, Inc is a medical technology company, which is dedicated to improving endoscopy outcomes and experiences. It engages in the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu System to improve the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon.

