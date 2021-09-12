Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $939.12 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) to report $939.12 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Sensata Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $935.10 million to $948.00 million. Sensata Technologies posted sales of $788.31 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will report full year sales of $3.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.81 billion to $3.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.90 billion to $4.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sensata Technologies.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $992.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.11 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 10.06%. Sensata Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on ST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

In other news, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total value of $1,177,855.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ST. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,356 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 15.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 42,168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 5,745 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 996,413 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $57,742,000 after acquiring an additional 18,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 3.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 220,721 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,791,000 after acquiring an additional 6,675 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ST opened at $56.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.80. Sensata Technologies has a 52-week low of $40.46 and a 52-week high of $64.80. The company has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.40.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

