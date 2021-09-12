Zano (ZANO) Achieves Market Cap of $29.93 Million

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded down 15% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. During the last week, Zano has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. One Zano coin can now be bought for $2.77 or 0.00006027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zano has a market cap of $29.93 million and approximately $328,509.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45,972.57 or 1.00093003 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.63 or 0.00071047 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00008912 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $408.13 or 0.00888601 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $203.27 or 0.00442564 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $144.98 or 0.00315658 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004764 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.17 or 0.00076565 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00005897 BTC.

Zano Profile

Zano is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 12,841,996 coins and its circulating supply is 10,812,496 coins. Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zano’s official website is zano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Buying and Selling Zano

