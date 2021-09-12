Zap Price Reaches $0.0445 on Exchanges (ZAP)

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 12th. Over the last seven days, Zap has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar. One Zap coin can currently be purchased for $0.0445 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zap has a total market capitalization of $10.50 million and $92,491.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00063755 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002183 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $74.65 or 0.00162965 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002930 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00014577 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000401 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00044749 BTC.

Zap Profile

ZAP is a coin. Its genesis date was October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 coins. The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zap’s official website is www.zap.org . Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle. “

Zap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zap using one of the exchanges listed above.

