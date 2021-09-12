ZB Token (ZB) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.17 Million

ZB Token (CURRENCY:ZB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 12th. ZB Token has a market capitalization of $141.22 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZB Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000664 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ZB Token has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZB Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.16 or 0.00063470 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $72.61 or 0.00158073 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002848 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00014174 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000400 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00044153 BTC.

ZB Token Profile

ZB Token (ZB) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2018. ZB Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 coins. ZB Token’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZB Token is www.zb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ZB Token (ZB) is an exchange token and the native currency of the ZB.COM crypto exchange. The ZB can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZB launchpad events, receive crypto rewards from seasonal buybacks, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZB exchange. “

Buying and Selling ZB Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZB Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZB Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZB Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZB Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.