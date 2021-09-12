ZClassic Price Tops $0.14 (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 12th. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000295 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded down 18% against the dollar. ZClassic has a total market cap of $1.27 million and $2,336.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $132.21 or 0.00285499 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.58 or 0.00145929 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $84.96 or 0.00183461 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00005859 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002578 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

