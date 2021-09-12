Zcoin Price Up 14.2% Over Last Week (XZC)

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. In the last week, Zcoin has traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zcoin has a market cap of $47.66 million and approximately $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,061.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,400.53 or 0.07382537 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $183.68 or 0.00398765 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $645.03 or 0.01400349 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.88 or 0.00125663 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $255.88 or 0.00555510 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $217.64 or 0.00472493 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $155.03 or 0.00336558 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00006564 BTC.

Zcoin Profile

Zcoin (CRYPTO:XZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,393 coins. The official website for Zcoin is zcoin.io . Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Zcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

