ZCore Reaches Market Cap of $116,377.16 (ZCR)

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. ZCore has a total market capitalization of $116,377.16 and $237.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZCore has traded down 23.7% against the dollar. One ZCore coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0108 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZCore alerts:

Xaya (CHI) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

About ZCore

ZCore is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. ZCore’s total supply is 10,791,036 coins. The Reddit community for ZCore is https://reddit.com/r/ZCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZCore’s official website is zcore.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCore was born out of a desire to create a cryptocurrency that is truly accessible to everyone and revolutionize the cryptocurrency market. We believe that a truly useful currency is one that is easily used by anyone. ZCore (ZCR) is 100% open source, with PoS (Proof-of-Stake) mining based on the Quark algorithm and maximum supply of 18 million coins. Structured in a robust network with Masternodes and reward of 6.5 ZCR per block every 60 seconds. “

ZCore Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZCore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZCore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.