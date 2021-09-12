Zealium Hits Market Cap of $32,662.67 (NZL)

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. In the last seven days, Zealium has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar. One Zealium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Zealium has a total market cap of $32,662.67 and approximately $6.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00014707 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004103 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00009706 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 45.8% against the dollar and now trades at $254.39 or 0.00553128 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Zealium Coin Profile

Zealium (CRYPTO:NZL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Zealium’s total supply is 17,916,942 coins and its circulating supply is 16,916,942 coins. Zealium’s official website is zealium.co.nz . Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zealium (NZL) is a full-privacy, New Zealand-based Proof of Stake decentralized cryptocurrency which uses peer-topeer technology to operate with no central authority or banks. Managing transactions and the issuing of Zealium is carried out collectively by the network. Zealium is open-source; its design is public, nobody owns or controls Zealium and, the good thing is, everyone can take part! “

Zealium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zealium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zealium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

