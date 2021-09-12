Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Acquired by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 44.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 153.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $482.14.

In other news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.04, for a total transaction of $3,835,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.14, for a total value of $159,348.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,485,030.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,081 shares of company stock valued at $5,886,896. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $580.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $559.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $516.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $31.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.03 and a beta of 1.59. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $246.83 and a 1 year high of $594.77.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

