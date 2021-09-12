Zel Tops 1-Day Volume of $175,811.00 (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 14% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 12th. In the last seven days, Zel has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. Zel has a total market capitalization of $18.20 million and approximately $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.59 or 0.00286866 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.05 or 0.00146175 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.47 or 0.00184146 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00005742 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 31.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001171 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded up 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Zel Coin Profile

Zel (ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . Zel’s official website is zel.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Zel Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

