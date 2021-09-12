Zero Price Hits $0.34 (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. One Zero coin can now be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000741 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Zero has traded 36% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zero has a market capitalization of $3.56 million and approximately $51,353.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.73 or 0.00286721 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.07 or 0.00145979 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $84.94 or 0.00184876 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00005714 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002579 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Zero Profile

Zero (CRYPTO:ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 10,465,949 coins. Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Buying and Selling Zero

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

