Zerogoki USD (zUSD) Market Capitalization Hits $2.34 Million

Zerogoki USD (CURRENCY:zUSD) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. In the last week, Zerogoki USD has traded 17.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zerogoki USD has a market cap of $2.34 million and approximately $45,820.00 worth of Zerogoki USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zerogoki USD coin can now be bought for about $0.91 or 0.00002024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00063074 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002215 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002858 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70.40 or 0.00155922 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002216 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00014139 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000401 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00044152 BTC.

Zerogoki USD Coin Profile

Zerogoki USD (CRYPTO:zUSD) is a coin. It launched on December 11th, 2019. Zerogoki USD’s total supply is 2,564,578 coins. Zerogoki USD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD anchors its value to the price of the US Dollar. Redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with fiat currency to virtually eliminate volatility, while still benefiting from the advantages of cryptocurrency, such as high-speed transactions and low costs, especially for cross-border payments. “

Zerogoki USD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zerogoki USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zerogoki USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zerogoki USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

