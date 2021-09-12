ZeuxCoin Reaches Market Cap of $190,024.87 (ZUC)

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded up 11.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. One ZeuxCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. ZeuxCoin has a market capitalization of $190,024.87 and $5.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ZeuxCoin has traded down 0% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ZeuxCoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.34 or 0.00062574 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002208 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.37 or 0.00159787 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002887 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002208 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00014259 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000401 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00044321 BTC.

About ZeuxCoin

ZUC is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,999,899 coins. ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZeuxCoin’s official message board is medium.com/zeux . ZeuxCoin’s official website is www.zeux.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeux is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem company, building the world's first crypto mobile payment app that uses the world’s first integrated crypto & fiat investment platform. By partnering with a long list of financial institutions in both the fiat and crypto worlds, Zeux are merging these different financial services combining mobile payment, banking, and investment services into one application. ZUC is an Ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

ZeuxCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeuxCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZeuxCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZeuxCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZeuxCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.