Zigcoin Price Reaches $0.0383 on Major Exchanges (ZIG)

Zigcoin (CURRENCY:ZIG) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 12th. Zigcoin has a market cap of $9.21 million and approximately $190,521.00 worth of Zigcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zigcoin has traded down 16.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Zigcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0383 or 0.00000083 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zigcoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.02 or 0.00063100 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $75.44 or 0.00164014 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002907 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00014474 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000400 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00044780 BTC.

About Zigcoin

Zigcoin (ZIG) is a coin. It was first traded on April 6th, 2021. Zigcoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,418,751 coins. Zigcoin’s official Twitter account is @zignaly

According to CryptoCompare, “Zignaly is a social crypto investment platform. It allows users to invest in crypto by using signals, copying experts or fully delegated mode with profit sharing (PAMM). “

Buying and Selling Zigcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zigcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zigcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zigcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zigcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zigcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.