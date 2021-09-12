Zilliqa Price Tops $0.11 on Top Exchanges (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 12th. One Zilliqa coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000243 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zilliqa has a total market cap of $1.31 billion and $97.15 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zilliqa alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000891 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $375.62 or 0.00818176 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000074 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001615 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $545.71 or 0.01188657 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003843 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000060 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About Zilliqa

Zilliqa (ZIL) is a coin. Its launch date was January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 15,015,351,737 coins and its circulating supply is 11,723,884,584 coins. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Zilliqa Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zilliqa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zilliqa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.