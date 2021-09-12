ZKSwap (ZKS) Price Down 11.8% This Week

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 12th. In the last week, ZKSwap has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar. One ZKSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.84 or 0.00001824 BTC on popular exchanges. ZKSwap has a market capitalization of $165.34 million and approximately $12.25 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.41 or 0.00074949 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.51 or 0.00131786 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.43 or 0.00183888 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45,915.73 or 0.99999471 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,349.77 or 0.07295446 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $438.29 or 0.00954555 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003047 BTC.

ZKSwap was first traded on November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZKSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZKSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

