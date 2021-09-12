ZrCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $1.28 Million (ZRC)

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 12th. One ZrCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000561 BTC on exchanges. ZrCoin has a market cap of $1.28 million and approximately $65,321.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ZrCoin has traded 9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002181 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002412 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.88 or 0.00073911 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.15 or 0.00131236 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.17 or 0.00183639 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,342.17 or 0.07291603 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45,703.94 or 0.99712071 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $440.54 or 0.00961127 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003038 BTC.

About ZrCoin

ZrCoin’s genesis date was March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 coins. ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZrCoin’s official website is zrcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ZrCoin is a cryptocurrency backed by synthetic Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2), a refractory material with high plasticity and corrosion resistant properties extracted from waste materials,. ZrCoin (ZRC) is a Waves-based asset and it represents one Kg of Synth. ZrО2. An Initial Coin Offering took place to fund the production and distribution of the material. The token will then be purchased at the market value of Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2). Investors will also be able to exchange their ZrCoins for the company’s stock if the company is eligible for IPO or to exchange it for BTC, fiat or other cryptos in independent exchanges that wish to list ZrCoin. “

ZrCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZrCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZrCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

