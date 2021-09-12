ZumCoin Tops 24-Hour Volume of $7.00 (ZUM)

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 45.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 12th. In the last week, ZumCoin has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZumCoin has a total market capitalization of $877,429.85 and $7.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZumCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 50.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000045 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 28% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 124.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000029 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About ZumCoin

ZumCoin (ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. ZumCoin’s official website is zumcoin.org. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZumCoin_org. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

Buying and Selling ZumCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZumCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZumCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

