ZUSD Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $9,916.00 (ZUSD)

ZUSD (CURRENCY:ZUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 12th. ZUSD has a total market cap of $1.47 million and approximately $9,916.00 worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ZUSD has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One ZUSD coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002183 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.93 or 0.00074079 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59.41 or 0.00129709 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.61 or 0.00182555 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45,823.05 or 1.00048128 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,323.93 or 0.07257328 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $437.96 or 0.00956234 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003025 BTC.

ZUSD Profile

ZUSD’s total supply is 1,472,237 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD (Zytara USD) is digital money that users can send and receive like email. ZUSD is issued by a regulated financial institution and redeemable on a 1:1 basis for US dollars. It’s a programmable dollar that moves at the speed of the Internet to and from anywhere in the world, designed for the future of finance, esports and gaming, along with countless other applications. “

ZUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

