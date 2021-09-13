-$0.01 EPS Expected for Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.01) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Accuray’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.03). The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Accuray will report full-year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Accuray.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Accuray had a positive return on equity of 4.91% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ARAY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Accuray from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

In other Accuray news, CEO Joshua Levine acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.63 per share, for a total transaction of $54,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,097,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,985,380.63. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Byron C. Scott bought 10,000 shares of Accuray stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.65 per share, for a total transaction of $36,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $154,650 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Accuray during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,369,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Accuray by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,641,183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,938,000 after buying an additional 813,424 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Accuray by 8.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,327,279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,221,000 after purchasing an additional 679,502 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Accuray by 900.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 500,382 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 450,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Accuray by 590.8% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 495,172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 423,493 shares during the period. 79.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ARAY traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,865. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Accuray has a 12-month low of $2.22 and a 12-month high of $6.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.16 million, a P/E ratio of -52.71 and a beta of 1.86.

Accuray Company Profile

Accuray, Inc is a radiation oncology company. It engages in the development, manufacture and sale of treatment solutions that includes cyberKnife and tomo therapy systems, designed to deliver radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiation therapy, intensity modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy and adaptive radiation therapy.

