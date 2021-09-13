$0.01 EPS Expected for RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) will announce $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for RPC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.02. RPC reported earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 111.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that RPC will report full year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.01). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.23. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow RPC.

Get RPC alerts:

RES stock opened at $3.88 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.03. The stock has a market cap of $837.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.55 and a beta of 2.14. RPC has a fifty-two week low of $2.23 and a fifty-two week high of $7.43.

In other RPC news, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total value of $849,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,199,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,428,949.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total value of $565,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,199,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,376,954.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 850,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,783,000. 69.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RPC in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of RPC by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,535,101 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,090,000 after purchasing an additional 285,044 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RPC by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 946,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,112,000 after buying an additional 113,648 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RPC during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of RPC by 280.0% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 151,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 111,669 shares during the period. 24.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RPC

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RPC (RES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.