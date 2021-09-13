-$0.03 EPS Expected for Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) will announce ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Vericel’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.01. Vericel posted earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 137.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Vericel will report full year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.11. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.61. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Vericel.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $39.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 million. Vericel had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 6.49%. Vericel’s quarterly revenue was up 97.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vericel in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Vericel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vericel has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

In other Vericel news, VP Sean C. Flynn sold 10,000 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total transaction of $511,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sean C. Flynn sold 2,800 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $154,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,800 shares of company stock worth $1,736,628 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Vericel by 1,266.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 33,267 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vericel by 44.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,202,000 after buying an additional 94,687 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Vericel by 11.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 563,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,298,000 after buying an additional 57,257 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vericel by 1,688.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 357,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,851,000 after buying an additional 337,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Vericel in the first quarter valued at about $1,969,000. 99.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Vericel stock traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $52.92. The company had a trading volume of 305,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,234. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 294.02 and a beta of 2.08. Vericel has a 1-year low of $17.06 and a 1-year high of $68.94.

Vericel

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

