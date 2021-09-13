$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for SunPower’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. SunPower posted earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that SunPower will report full year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SunPower.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. SunPower had a net margin of 39.28% and a return on equity of 5.04%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SunPower from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of SunPower from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of SunPower from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SunPower presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.42.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in SunPower by 5.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 63,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SunPower in the second quarter worth approximately $1,215,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in SunPower by 4.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,709,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,618,000 after purchasing an additional 196,806 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in SunPower in the second quarter worth approximately $3,275,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in SunPower in the second quarter worth approximately $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

SPWR stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.21. The company had a trading volume of 3,225,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,183,342. SunPower has a 52 week low of $9.54 and a 52 week high of $57.52. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.46 and a 200 day moving average of $26.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

