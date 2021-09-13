-$0.06 EPS Expected for AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) to report earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AutoWeb’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.03). AutoWeb posted earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 700%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AutoWeb will report full-year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.08). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to $0.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AutoWeb.

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The information services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. AutoWeb had a negative return on equity of 8.13% and a negative net margin of 1.92%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AUTO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered AutoWeb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Barrington Research decreased their target price on AutoWeb from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUTO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of AutoWeb during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in AutoWeb by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 9,889 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in AutoWeb in the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in AutoWeb in the 2nd quarter worth about $421,000. Finally, Union Square Park Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AutoWeb in the 1st quarter worth about $534,000. 13.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AUTO opened at $2.62 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.81. AutoWeb has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $4.84. The firm has a market cap of $35.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.20 and a beta of 2.24.

AutoWeb, Inc engages in digital marketing solutions. The company engages in assisting automotive retail dealers and automotive manufacturers market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers by utilizing digital sales enhancing products and services. Its consumer-facing automotive websites provide consumers with information and tools to aid them with their automotive purchase decisions and gives in-market consumers the ability to connect with Dealers regarding purchasing or leasing vehicles.

