$0.09 EPS Expected for WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) This Quarter

Brokerages expect WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) to post $0.09 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for WisdomTree Investments’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. WisdomTree Investments reported earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WisdomTree Investments will report full year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.39. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for WisdomTree Investments.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. WisdomTree Investments had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $77.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WETF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WisdomTree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $7.25 to $6.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.86.

WETF opened at $6.03 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The company has a market capitalization of $902.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.00 and a beta of 1.80. WisdomTree Investments has a 1-year low of $3.06 and a 1-year high of $7.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. WisdomTree Investments’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in WisdomTree Investments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the second quarter valued at $652,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 20.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 162,684 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 27,163 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 2.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 786,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,916,000 after buying an additional 18,846 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 38.2% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 667,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after buying an additional 184,700 shares in the last quarter. 68.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WisdomTree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers.

