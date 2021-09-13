-$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) will report earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Amyris’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.14). Amyris reported earnings per share of ($0.41) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amyris will report full year earnings of ($1.19) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($1.13). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.10). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Amyris.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMRS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Amyris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Amyris from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Amyris in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Amyris from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRS traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.56. The company had a trading volume of 91,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,032,571. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.50. Amyris has a one year low of $1.88 and a one year high of $23.42.

In related news, insider Nicole Kelsey sold 3,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total value of $51,757.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Eduardo Alvarez sold 17,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $261,610.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 141,745 shares of company stock worth $2,170,058. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMRS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amyris during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Amyris during the first quarter valued at about $260,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Amyris by 621.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 13,476 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Amyris by 98.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 71,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 35,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of Amyris during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

