$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) will report earnings per share of $0.18 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the highest is $0.20. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions posted earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.84. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.93. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Allscripts Healthcare Solutions.

Get Allscripts Healthcare Solutions alerts:

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 49.61%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.05.

In related news, insider Lisa Khorey sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total value of $877,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 216,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,794,042.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg Garrison sold 77,381 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $1,162,262.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,151.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,381 shares of company stock valued at $2,896,263 in the last three months. 1.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 473,626 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,767,000 after acquiring an additional 9,512 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,598,448 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,098,000 after purchasing an additional 296,024 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 84,017.4% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 38,694 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 38,648 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 92.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 99,432 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after buying an additional 47,888 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDRX opened at $14.31 on Monday. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 1 year low of $7.55 and a 1 year high of $19.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 2.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 26th that allows the company to repurchase $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to buy up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (MDRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.