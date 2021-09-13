$0.20 EPS Expected for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.34. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers posted earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 54.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will report full-year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.19. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 4.78%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SKT. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.

In related news, CMO Carrie A. Warren sold 1,500 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Reddin sold 5,000 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,726 shares in the company, valued at $913,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $271,660. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 49.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 333,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,050,000 after acquiring an additional 109,960 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,244,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.2% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,042,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,775,000 after buying an additional 32,500 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,048,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,866,000 after buying an additional 36,727 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the first quarter worth $158,000. Institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.33. The stock had a trading volume of 48,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,930,967. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 52-week low of $5.46 and a 52-week high of $22.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.41 and a 200 day moving average of $17.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.177 per share. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.94%.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

