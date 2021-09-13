$0.23 EPS Expected for PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for PGT Innovations’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.28. PGT Innovations reported earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PGT Innovations will report full year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.11. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.47. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover PGT Innovations.

Get PGT Innovations alerts:

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.13). PGT Innovations had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 11.18%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

NYSE PGTI traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.69. 192,605 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,845. PGT Innovations has a 1-year low of $16.09 and a 1-year high of $28.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.46.

In other PGT Innovations news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total transaction of $25,388.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,400 shares of company stock valued at $98,626. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of PGT Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 140.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 3,844.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,536 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,421 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,935 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand name PGT Custom Windows + Doors; CGI; WinDoor; Western Window Systems; Eze-Breeze; and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PGT Innovations (PGTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.