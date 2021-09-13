$0.28 EPS Expected for Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) to post $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Medallion Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.38. Medallion Financial posted earnings per share of ($0.97) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 128.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Medallion Financial will report full year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.51. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Medallion Financial.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.12. Medallion Financial had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 0.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medallion Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medallion Financial by 6.9% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 113,644 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Medallion Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $341,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medallion Financial by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 150,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,699 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Medallion Financial by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 848,429 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,517,000 after acquiring an additional 48,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Medallion Financial by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 38,849 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. 22.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFIN stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.70. 15,442 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,619. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Medallion Financial has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $9.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.55 and a beta of 2.92.

About Medallion Financial

Medallion Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer loans, raises deposits, and other banking activities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Medallion Lending; RPAC Racing, LLC (RPAC); and Corporate and Other.

