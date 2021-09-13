$0.28 EPS Expected for Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) will announce $0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Phibro Animal Health’s earnings. Phibro Animal Health posted earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health will report full year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.33 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Phibro Animal Health.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 6.53%.

Separately, Barclays downgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

NASDAQ:PAHC traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,091. Phibro Animal Health has a 1 year low of $16.27 and a 1 year high of $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $906.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

In other Phibro Animal Health news, Director E Thomas Corcoran purchased 5,000 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.68 per share, with a total value of $118,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 50.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the first quarter worth $1,353,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 9.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 4.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 91,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after buying an additional 3,974 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,652,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,116,000 after purchasing an additional 114,728 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 16.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 347,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,477,000 after purchasing an additional 48,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.74% of the company’s stock.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of animal health and mineral nutrition products. It operates through the following segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The Animal Health segment develops and markets antibacterial, nutritional specialty products, and vaccines.

