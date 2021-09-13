$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) This Quarter

Analysts expect F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for F.N.B.’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the lowest is $0.28. F.N.B. posted earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that F.N.B. will report full-year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for F.N.B..

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 25.73%. The firm had revenue of $307.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share.

FNB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.47 target price (down previously from $13.50) on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on F.N.B. in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, F.N.B. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.87.

NYSE:FNB traded up $0.16 on Monday, hitting $11.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,810,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,225,413. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.35. F.N.B. has a one year low of $6.37 and a one year high of $13.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In other F.N.B. news, Director William B. Campbell bought 2,827 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.55 per share, with a total value of $32,651.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNB. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in F.N.B. during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in F.N.B. by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new position in F.N.B. during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in F.N.B. by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in F.N.B. during the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

