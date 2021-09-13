$0.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) will post $0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Scientific Games’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Scientific Games posted earnings per share of ($0.98) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 132.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scientific Games will report full-year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $2.16. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $3.71. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Scientific Games.

Get Scientific Games alerts:

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $880.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.73 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.15) earnings per share.

SGMS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Scientific Games from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist upped their target price on Scientific Games from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Scientific Games from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.36.

NASDAQ SGMS traded up $1.88 on Monday, reaching $73.80. 1,744,106 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 857,522. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.48 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.95. Scientific Games has a fifty-two week low of $24.52 and a fifty-two week high of $80.81.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SGMS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Scientific Games in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Scientific Games by 422.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Scientific Games in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Scientific Games in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Scientific Games in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 85.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Scientific Games (SGMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.