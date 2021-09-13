$0.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 13th, 2021

Equities research analysts forecast that Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) will post $0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Scientific Games’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Scientific Games posted earnings per share of ($0.98) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 132.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scientific Games will report full-year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $2.16. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $3.71. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Scientific Games.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $880.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.73 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.15) earnings per share.

SGMS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Scientific Games from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist upped their target price on Scientific Games from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Scientific Games from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.36.

NASDAQ SGMS traded up $1.88 on Monday, reaching $73.80. 1,744,106 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 857,522. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.48 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.95. Scientific Games has a fifty-two week low of $24.52 and a fifty-two week high of $80.81.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SGMS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Scientific Games in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Scientific Games by 422.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Scientific Games in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Scientific Games in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Scientific Games in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 85.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Scientific Games (SGMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.