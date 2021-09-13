$0.33 EPS Expected for Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) will report $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Easterly Government Properties’ earnings. Easterly Government Properties posted earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will report full year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.32. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Easterly Government Properties.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.23). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $68.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Easterly Government Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

DEA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $24.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Easterly Government Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.08.

DEA opened at $20.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.31 and a beta of 0.43. Easterly Government Properties has a fifty-two week low of $19.64 and a fifty-two week high of $23.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.265 dividend. This is a positive change from Easterly Government Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is currently 84.13%.

In related news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $195,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,176,054.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $107,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,959.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,000 shares of company stock worth $936,550 over the last three months. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,209,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $315,305,000 after acquiring an additional 756,345 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,696,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,392,000 after purchasing an additional 105,924 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,302,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,690,000 after purchasing an additional 72,995 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,261,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,674,000 after purchasing an additional 493,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 42.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,007,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,605,000 after purchasing an additional 600,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.24% of the company’s stock.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Easterly Government Properties (DEA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.