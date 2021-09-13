-$0.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD) will announce ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Riskified’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.38) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.28). The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Riskified will report full year earnings of ($2.58) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.84) to ($1.37). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.43). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Riskified.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RSKD shares. Truist started coverage on shares of Riskified in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Riskified in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Riskified in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Riskified in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Riskified in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.38.

RSKD stock traded down $3.98 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.90. 3,709,409 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 795,213. Riskified has a 1-year low of $23.23 and a 1-year high of $40.48.

Riskified Company Profile

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

