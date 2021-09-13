$0.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Old National Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the highest is $0.37. Old National Bancorp reported earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Old National Bancorp.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $204.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.33 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 34.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS.

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 22.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 3,824.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 2.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,141 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 16.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,798 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 19,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 35.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 26,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 6,956 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ONB opened at $16.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.19. Old National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $12.02 and a 52 week high of $21.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 37.33%.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

