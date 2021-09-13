$0.39 EPS Expected for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) will announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Lumen Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.36. Lumen Technologies reported earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lumen Technologies will report full year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.74. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lumen Technologies.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 16.28% and a negative net margin of 4.65%.

LUMN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lumen Technologies from $12.10 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

In related news, Director Steven T. Clontz bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $59,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 297,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,564,229.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 267.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LUMN traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,875,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,887,553. The firm has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.31 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. Lumen Technologies has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $16.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.88%.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

