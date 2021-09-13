$0.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) will announce $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Fastenal’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.42. Fastenal reported earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Fastenal will report full year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.58. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Fastenal.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on FAST shares. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Shares of FAST stock traded down $0.20 on Monday, hitting $53.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,007,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,116,448. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.65 and a 200 day moving average of $52.22. The stock has a market cap of $30.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $42.57 and a 12-month high of $56.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.17%.

In other Fastenal news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 35,141 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $1,936,269.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas J. Lundquist sold 32,980 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total transaction of $1,850,178.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 449,012 shares in the company, valued at $25,189,573.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,089 shares of company stock valued at $7,910,739 over the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FAST. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the first quarter worth $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 52.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Fastenal in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Fastenal in the second quarter valued at $39,000. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fastenal (FAST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.