-$0.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.44) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.40) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.48). Patterson-UTI Energy posted earnings of ($0.60) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will report full-year earnings of ($1.97) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.03) to ($1.93). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.19) to ($0.94). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Patterson-UTI Energy.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.02). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.76% and a negative net margin of 44.59%. The company had revenue of $291.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.73 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PTEN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $9.50 target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PTEN traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,862,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,094,222. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.73. Patterson-UTI Energy has a one year low of $2.38 and a one year high of $11.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 3.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is -3.69%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 3,305.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 10,576 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the second quarter valued at about $112,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $133,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

Featured Article: What is the Quick Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.