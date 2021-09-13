$0.54 Earnings Per Share Expected for Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) to report earnings of $0.54 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.52. Gildan Activewear posted earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will report full-year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Gildan Activewear.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $747.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.16 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 14.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 225.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.99) earnings per share.

GIL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.06.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 20.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Gildan Activewear by 1.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 28,625 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Gildan Activewear by 3.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital boosted its position in Gildan Activewear by 0.8% during the first quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 65,771 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 34.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GIL opened at $38.17 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.77. Gildan Activewear has a 52 week low of $18.93 and a 52 week high of $40.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.154 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -344.44%.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Anvil, Secret, Silks, Kushyfoot, Peds, and Mossy Oak.

