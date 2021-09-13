-$0.60 Earnings Per Share Expected for C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.60) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for C4 Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.74) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.53). C4 Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($17.55) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 96.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that C4 Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.32) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.55) to ($2.15). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.41) to ($2.06). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover C4 Therapeutics.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.08. C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 257.05% and a negative return on equity of 43.32%. The firm had revenue of $9.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 million.

Several research firms recently commented on CCCC. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Brookline Capital Acquisition began coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

NASDAQ:CCCC opened at $49.03 on Monday. C4 Therapeutics has a one year low of $22.40 and a one year high of $50.05. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 10.81 and a quick ratio of 10.81.

In other news, insider Stewart Fisher sold 18,104 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $814,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total transaction of $28,078.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,011.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,462 shares of company stock valued at $2,735,652 in the last ninety days. 21.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCCC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in C4 Therapeutics by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,544,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,028 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 120.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,632,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,610,000 after buying an additional 1,437,932 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 454.7% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,395,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,810,000 after buying an additional 1,144,004 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,135,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 262.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,406,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,234,000 after buying an additional 1,018,882 shares during the period. 65.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

