$0.76 Earnings Per Share Expected for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) will report earnings per share of $0.76 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Textron’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.88. Textron posted earnings of $0.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Textron will report full year earnings of $3.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.45. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $4.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Textron.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. Textron had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 5.65%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion.

TXT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Textron from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Textron from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Textron from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen raised Textron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.38.

Shares of Textron stock opened at $70.55 on Monday. Textron has a fifty-two week low of $31.82 and a fifty-two week high of $74.80. The firm has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.86%.

In related news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 1,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $131,053.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,328,628.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Textron by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,493,320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $102,696,000 after buying an additional 149,231 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Textron by 573.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 62,970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after buying an additional 53,613 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of Textron by 109.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 21,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 11,028 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Textron by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 616,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,369,000 after buying an additional 174,592 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Textron in the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Textron

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

